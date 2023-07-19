Liverpool have agreed an initial fee of £12m to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian side Al Ettifaq, according to the Times.

Henderson has made clear to Liverpool his desire to make the move to Saudi Arabia, where a pay packet of £700,000 per week awaits him.

Liverpool have been looking for a minimum of £20m for the midfielder, but they are accepting far less for their skipper.

It is claimed that a fee of £12m has been agreed in principle between the two clubs, though it could end up rising through add-ons.

Liverpool omitted Henderson from their squad for a friendly against Karlsruher with talks ongoing between the clubs.

Now a breakthrough has been achieved and Al Ettifaq will fork out just an initial £12m for the England midfielder, which they may view as smart business.

Henderson will play under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia.

All eyes will now turn towards who Liverpool look to bring in to replace Henderson, with the captain’s departure an unexpected one this summer.