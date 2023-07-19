Nottingham Forest midfielder Gustavo Scarpa has told Brazilian side Flamengo that he wants to continue his career in England show he can cut it in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees signed the 29-year-old midfielder on a free transfer in the January transfer window on a three-and-a-half year contract.

However, Scarpa failed to impress Steve Cooper and only managed six league appearances for Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest managed to keep themselves up in the Premier League last season and they are reshaping their squad in the transfer window.

The Nottinghamshire outfit are willing to part ways with the Brazilian this summer and Flamengo are showing interest in Scarpa.

However, according to Brazilian outlet UOL, Scarpa has told Flamengo that he is not interested in a move to Brazil and wants to continue in England.

Scarpa has insisted that he wants to show he can make the grade in the Premier League.

The Brazilian midfielder has also been linked with Turkish outfit Besiktas in the ongoing window.

And now it remains to be seen what lies ahead in the future for the 29-year-old midfielder.