Ashley Phillips is set to undergo a medical with Tottenham Hotspur within the next 24 hours before he signs a deal with the London outfit, according to the Guardian.

The 18-year-old centre-back came through the Blackburn Rovers academy and last season made a total of 14 appearances for the club.

Last summer, Tottenham expressed their interest in Phillips, but the youngster decided against a move and stayed at Blackburn.

He signed a three-year contract with Blackburn in September and turned heads with his performances last term in the Championship.

Spurs retained their interest in Phillips and they have triggered a £3m release clause in his contract.

Now the 18-year-old is scheduled to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours before they finalise the move.

Phillips is expected to fly to Thailand after finishing his move to join Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham will face Leicester City in a friendly on 23rd July in Thailand and all eyes will be on Phillips to see whether he makes his debut for Spurs.