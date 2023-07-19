West Ham United have suffered a blow in their interest in Sofyan Amrabat as he is not keen on a move to the London Stadium, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Morocco midfielder caught attention with his performances in the Qatar World Cup last year and has since been linked with a move away from Fiorentina.

Fiorentina resisted efforts from other clubs for Amrabat in January, but could lose the player this summer, with clubs again testing the water.

David Moyes, whose side have just lost Declan Rice to Arsenal, are keen on signing the 26-year-old and have made enquiries.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Amrabat does not like the prospect of a move to the London Stadium.

Further developments regarding the future of the 26-year-old are expected to happen over the coming weeks.

Amrabat has interest from fellow Serie A club Napoli, though the recently-crowned Italian champions are not keen on matching Fiorentina’s €25m valuation.

Manchester United also have the player in their sights, but are yet to make any move yet.

Having joined Fiorentina in 2020, Amrabat has so far featured in a total of 107 games for La Viola.