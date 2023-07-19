Wolverhampton Wanderers are not one of the clubs interested in signing midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Barcelona, according to Express & Star.

After easing the financial pressure on themselves following the sale of a number of senior players, Wolves are looking to restock their squad for the new season.

Midfield is one of the areas manager Julen Lopetegui has identified as an area to invest in and Gonzalez has been linked with a move.

However, Wolves are not in the process of chasing the Barcelona man.

Gonzalez may be on the move from the Camp Nou, but he is unlikely to be heading to Molineux.

The 21-year-old midfielder, a product of Barcelona’s youth academy, was on loan at fellow La Liga side Valencia last season managing a total of 26 appearances before returning to his parent club.

Wolves are in the process of trying to sign Alex Scott from Bristol City.

The Robins are prepared to let Scott, who has also drawn interest from Bournemouth and West Ham, depart for a fee in the region of £25m.