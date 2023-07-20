Napoli are in constant communication with the agents of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as they try to sign him on loan.

Lo Celso is now back at Tottenham following a loan stint at Villarreal and is not short of interest.

Aston Villa are keen on Lo Celso, while Barcelona see him as an option, but Napoli are currently making a big push to sign him.

Spurs are willing to let Lo Celso leave on loan, but want an obligation to buy clause added to the deal.

Lo Celso, who is in favour of a move to join the Italian champions, is ready to take a pay cut to join Napoli.

According to Italian daily Corriere del Mezzogiorno (via TuttoNapoli), officials of the Serie A outfit are in constant contact with Lo Celso’s agents and are pushing to seal the Argentine’s move to Naples.

The Italian club ideally want to sign Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy.

Napoli boss Rudi Garcia is an admirer of Lo Celso’s talents and believes that the Tottenham star would be able to strengthen his midfield.

The Argentinian featured in Tottenham’s first pre-season game against West Ham United on Tuesday and managed to put himself on the scoresheet in the 3-2 defeat.