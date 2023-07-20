Crystal Palace feel that the £70m to £80m price they have set for Liverpool target Cheick Doucoure is fair given the current market situation, according to the BBC.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder enjoyed an impressive first season in England, ending the campaign with as many as 34 league appearances for the Eagles.

His performances earned him the club’s Player of the Season award and now also interest from fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool.

The Reds are in the market looking for a midfielder as both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are expected to move to Saudi Arabia.

Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai are two midfield players they have already managed to bring in, but Liverpool want a defensively minded midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on Doucoure, however Crystal Palace want big money.

Crystal Palace have slapped an asking price of £70m to £80m on the midfielder’s head, which they view as being far.

Whether Liverpool will be prepared to splash out double the amount they are set to bank from selling Fabinho this summer to sign the Palace man is unclear.