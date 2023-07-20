Everton will put Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma through his medical paces on Saturday, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Toffees saw Danjuma U-turn on an agreed loan to Goodison Park in the January transfer window in favour of a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

The attacker struggled for game time at Spurs and, with the north London club making no attempt to keep him, returned to Villarreal this summer.

He is now heading back to the Premier League though after Everton, who have retained their interest, agreed a loan deal with Villarreal.

The Toffees are now speeding to complete the agreement and Danjuma has been booked in for a medical on Saturday.

If Danjuma comes through the medical checks without an issue then he will put pen to paper to the loan contract.

Everton do not have an option to buy Danjuma, despite Villarreal being keen to include one.

It is suggested the Toffees wanted an option to be set at such a low level that Villarreal abandoned attempts to agree the clause.

The Spaniards will hope he shines in England next season to maintain his value.