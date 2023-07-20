Fenerbahce have presented a hugely lucrative proposal to Wilfried Zaha as they bid to beat Crystal Palace to his signature.

Zaha is a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace, but the Eagles have offered him lucrative fresh terms and are confident he will stay.

Fenerbahce have been working overtime though to convince Zaha to move to Turkey and now they have upped the ante by presenting a lucrative proposal.

The Turkish side have offered him a large salary, signing on money and, crucially, full ownership of his image rights, according to Turkish journalist Elis Buse Arac.

The Yellow Canaries will hope their latest proposal is enough to turn Zaha’s head towards Turkey.

It has been suggested that Zaha’s suitors are growing frustrated by the winger’s failure to make a decision on his next club.

Zaha has yet to sign a deal at any side and the process has dragged on.

The former Manchester United winger also has interest from Saudi Arabia, where he could pen a lucrative contract.