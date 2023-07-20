Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ahli are interested in appointing Fulham boss Marco Silva, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Portuguese led Fulham to a top-half finish in the Premier League table last season following their promotion from the Championship.

The 46-year-old has 12 months left on his current contract with the Cottagers and the club have made it clear that they want Silva for longer than that period.

However, in recent days, it has been suggested that Silva has delayed signing the contract extension offered by the club.

Now, Al-Ahli are showing their interest in swooping for the Portuguese manager amid the contract turmoil with Fulham.

However, they are not the first Saudi club to want Silva as Al-Hilal also offered him the manager’s position earlier this summer.

But Silva showed his ambition to stay in Europe and knocked back Al-Hilal’s offer.

Al-Ahli have added the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy to their squad this summer and now they are looking for a capable manager to make them tick.

Now it remains to be seen if Al-Ahli will be able to successfully lure Silva away from Craven Cottage before the season kicks off.