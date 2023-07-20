Leeds United have now registered their interest in Swansea City attacker Joel Piroe, who is due to hold crunch talks with the Welsh side within the next 24 hours, according to Wales Online.

The 23-year-old striker netted 19 goals for Swansea City last season and is the subject of interest from several clubs.

Piroe is drawing attention from Championship outfits Leeds and Leicester City and he also has suitors in Serie A in the form of Atalanta.

Leeds have identified that they need to improve their attacking third this summer and believe that Piroe will be the right fit.

The Dutch centre forward has one year left on his contract with Swansea, but is suggested to be not prepared to pen a fresh agreement.

Now Leeds have been in touch to register their interest in Piroe, who is due for discussions with Swansea over the next 24 hours, talks the Whites are likely to watch closely.

The Wales outfit previously slapped a valuation of £20m on the forward and they expected to discuss a price tag during the conversations.

Leeds have yet to submit any official bid for Piroe and it is still unclear whether the Dutchman has a preference regarding a summer move.

While the Whites are keen, they are looking at signing a goalkeeper and a left-back at present.