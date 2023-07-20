Manchester City have identified Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella as their top target if Bernardo Silva leaves the club this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Silva has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions this summer with Paris Saint-Germain interested in signing him, while Barcelona remain suitors.

A final decision on his future has not been made yet but Manchester City are already looking to identify a replacement for him.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring in top talent to replace Silva if he leaves the Etihad in the ongoing transfer window.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Manchester City will push to land Inter midfielder Barella to replace the Portuguese.

It has been claimed that Guardiola is a big fan of the Italy international and wants to take him to the Etihad.

Barella was targeted by Newcastle earlier in the window but Inter made it clear that they do not want to lose him and he did not want to go to St James’ Park.

But Manchester City are prepared to try their luck with Barella if Silva moves on this summer.

Inter are likely to find it hard to refuse an offer that could be in line with the money Arsenal paid for Declan Rice earlier in the window.