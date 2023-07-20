Millwall could find themselves pushed out of the race for goalkeeper Mark Travers if Bournemouth choose to sell him instead of loaning him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Travers is the subject of transfer speculation and has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper has attracted interest from Championship clubs, with Stoke City and Millwall especially keen.

Stoke almost signed Matija Sarkic from Wolves, but the deal collapsed due to failure to agree terms on a contract and now their manager Alex Neil is considering Travers as a potential option.

Simultaneously, Millwall are also eyeing Travers as a potential option to strengthen their squad with a goalkeeper.

Although both clubs are interested in Travers, if the Cherries opt to sell the Irish international instead of loaning him, Millwall could be pushed out from the race for his signature.

The shot-stopper is already on substantial wages and Millwall might not be in a position to meet those and fork out a fee.

Travers is under contract with Andoni Iraola’s side until June 2027, but with the potential signing of Karl Darlow, he could move to Stoke or Millwall, among other clubs, depending on Bournemouth’s decision to sell or loan him.

The Irish international made a total of 12 appearances for Bournemouth in the Premier League last season and he also managed to keep two clean sheets for the club.