Newcastle United are not close to signing Southampton full-back Tino Livramento, despite being hugely keen on snapping him up, according to talkSPORT.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe wants to add another full-back to the mix at St James’ Park and Newcastle are alive to opportunities at relegated clubs.

Southampton’s Livramento is a player that Howe admires and Newcastle have looked at taking him to the north east.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Newcastle are now rapidly closing in on the former Chelsea youngster.

That talk is wide of the mark though and there is no imminent move for Livramento to Newcastle lined up.

Southampton will be determined to drive a hard bargain if they are to part with the highly rated 20-year-old this summer.

Livramento made the move to the south coast in the summer of 2021 and instantly tasted regular game time at Southampton.

Last term though he hardly featured after picking up a cruciate ligament injury, in what was a bitter blow for Saints.

That could be compounded by losing him this summer.