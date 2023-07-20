Reading have free agent midfielder Lewis Wing on their transfer radar as a potential signing this summer, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Royals are looking to back new boss Ruben Selles in the transfer market as they seek an immediate return to the Championship.

Free agents are very much in Reading’s thoughts and they are thinking of ex-Middlesbrough man Wing as a possibility.

Wing knocked back an offer of a new contract at Wycombe Wanderers and is now looking for a new home, which did at one point look set to be QPR.

He has been training at former club Middlesbrough in a bid to keep sharp and ready for his next challenge.

Whether a move to Reading in League One will appeal to the midfielder remains to be seen, but the Royals are interested in signing him.

The 28-year-old did turn out in League One for Wycombe last term, clocking 44 appearances, scoring nine goals and providing five assists.

Wing has been linked with Championship clubs, including QPR, and Reading snapping him up could be viewed as a coup.