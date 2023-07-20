Sheffield Wednesday would likely face competition for free agent Andrew Dallas if they make a move for him, as he is drawing interest from domestic clubs and sides abroad, according to Yorkshire Live.

Dallas’ performances last season in the National League for Solihull Moors and Chesterfield are said to have attracted interest from Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley.

The Owls are preparing themselves under new boss Xisco Munoz for life in the Championship and they are in the market for an attacker.

Barnsley are also interested in Dallas and they are set to rival the Owls for his signature, however, the competition will go much deeper.

Dallas is a free agent now following the expiration of his contract with Solihull Moors in June and he is a player in demand.

It has been claimed that the 23-year-old forward is picking up interest from clubs inside and outside of England.

While it is unclear which sides are chasing Dallas, he does appear to have a number of options on the table.

In the last campaign, the 23-year-old featured in the first half of the season with Solihull Moors, where he netted 14 goals and spent the second half on loan with Chesterfield, scoring seven goals.