West Ham United are preparing to table a second and improved bid for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, according to talkSPORT.

Palhinha has emerged as West Ham’s prime midfield target as David Moyes pushes to bring in two midfielders to offset the loss of Declan Rice.

West Ham are keen to sign the Portugal international this summer but they have found a reluctant seller in Fulham across the negotiating table.

Fulham rejected West Ham’s opening offer of £40m and have warned them against coming back with a second bid.

West Ham have not been optimistic about their chances of landing the midfielder but are not prepared to walk away from their pursuit yet.

The club are working on tabling a new and improved bid to put further pressure on Fulham this summer.

West Ham are expected to slap in their second offer soon and wait for Fulham’s reaction.

Palhinha is a priority target and Moyes does not want to give up on the prospect of signing him without a fight.

Fulham have slapped a £80m price tag on the Portuguese to scare away his suitors but West Ham are yet to end their interest in him.