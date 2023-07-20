Wolves have yet to make a decision regarding Fabio Silva’s future at Molineux despite interest in taking the player on loan from several European outfits, according to Express & Star.

The 21-year-old centre forward spent the first half of the season on loan with Anderlecht and the latter part with PSV Eindhoven.

Silva scored a total of 16 goals while laying on six assists during his loan spells in the previous campaign.

And his performances have piqued interest from several European outfits, in the form of Lazio, Sevilla and Galatasaray.

It has been said that Silva is keen on a move out of Molineux this summer.

However, Wolves are yet to make a decision on the centre forward’s future, as Julen Lopetegui wants to take a look at the player in pre-season first.

Clubs that are interested in Silva are hoping to snatch the player on a loan move with the option to make it permanent next season.

But Wolves are not interested in entertaining any loan moves and would only be interested in permanent transfer.

Silva is set to join pre-season training camp on Friday and it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the player in the future.