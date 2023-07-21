Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft has claimed that Bayern Munich are desperate for Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to name his asking price for Harry Kane this summer.

Kane has emerged as the German champions’ top target and they have agreed personal terms on a contract with the Spurs forward.

The striker is keen on the move to the Bavarians but Tottenham remain reluctant to sell their star man despite him being in the final year of his contract.

Bayern Munich have already failed with two bids for the striker and have held talks with Levy face-to-face in London to understand his demands.

The Spurs chairman is still insistent that Kane is not for sale and has so far refused to put a price tag on the striker.

And Fjortoft admitted that Bayern Munich are desperate to know the price they need to hit to sign the England captain this summer.

The former striker, responding to Bild’s Bayern Munich podcast, took to Twitter and wrote: “As always very interesting!

“Bayern desperate for Levy to set a number.

“But Levy is a poker player…no chance he will show his hand.”

Kane does not want to force his way out of Tottenham but is also not interested in signing a new contract with the club.