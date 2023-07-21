Brentford are working on a deal to sign Burnley target Mike Tresor and are hoping to have it sealed within the coming days.

Tresor is on the books at Belgian side Genk and Vincent Kompany has been keen to take him to Turf Moor this summer.

No agreement with Burnley is in place though and now another Premier League side in the shape of Brentford are hoping to land the attacker.

The Bees are in talks with Genk and the talks are progressing well, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

It is claimed that Brentford are hoping to be able to push the deal over the line in the coming days.

Tresor has been made a priority by the London club and the player is keen to make sure he moves to a Premier League side this summer.

The 24-year-old had a sensational season with Genk last term as he provided an astonishing 24 assists for his team-mates in 39 league games.

Tresor also got on the scoresheet on eight occasions and Genk are looking for a substantial fee to let him move on in the ongoing transfer window.