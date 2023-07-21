Wolves defensive target Nico Elvedi will travel with the rest of the Borussia Monchengladbach squad for their pre-season camp on Sunday, with a move to Molineux not imminent.

Elvedi has entered the final year of his contract at Gladbach and he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Several clubs have their eyes on him and Wolves are amongst the teams who are interested in signing the centre-back this summer.

The Molineux outfit are in the market for defenders after focusing on balancing the books earlier this summer and Elvedi is a player they are considering signing.

But according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, he is set to be part of Gladbach’s pre-season camp in Rottach-Egern.

A transfer to Wolves or any other club is not imminent for Elvedi despite his contractual situation and the interest from other clubs.

The defender will travel with the rest of the squad for their pre-season training camp on Sunday.

Unless something drastic happens over the next 48 hours, the centre-back will be at the training camp with the rest of the Gladbach squad.