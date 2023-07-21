There are doubts over whether Wolverhampton Wanderers have the budget for West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell and the club are yet to agree a fee with the Hammers, according to the Guardian.

The veteran West Ham man has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer as David Moyes looks to shuffle his pack.

Wolves, who have eased financial pressure on themselves following the exits of a number of their high-earners, are interested in West Ham defender Cresswell.

However, the club are yet to agree a fee with the Hammers for Cresswell.

And it has been claimed there are doubts over whether Wolves have the cash needed to take Cresswell from West Ham.

Wolves made an opening offer of £2.5m for Cresswell but the Hammers were not impressed and are keen on a £5m fee before sanctioning a move.

Julen Lopetegui’s team have just brought back Matt Doherty to the club and it remains to be seen if Cresswell will join him.

The West Ham defender is into the final year of his deal and would complete ten years at the Hammers if he sees it out.