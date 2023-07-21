Fiorentina would ideally like to sort out the future of Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat before next Monday, it has been claimed in Italy.

Amrabat has been heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina with Manchester United believed to be interested in him.

The midfielder would prefer a move to Spain but his representatives have held talks with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have made a verbal offer to his agent but Fiorentina are still waiting for a concrete bid to land on their table.

And according to the Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina would prefer to have clarity over the midfielder’s future before next week.

The midfielder is due to report for pre-season training with Fiorentina on Monday and the club want to sort out his future before he returns.

The Italian club are prepared to do business if they receive a bid in the region of €25m to €30m this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to try and sign Amrabat before they get a number 9 in the current window.

The midfielder has an offer on his table from Al Ahli but he is not too keen on a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.