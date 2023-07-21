Leeds United loan star Rasmus Kristensen has revealed his aim is to reach his highest possible level while helping Roma achieve their goals in the upcoming season.

The Danish right-back made 26 appearances for Leeds last summer but failed to help the club stay up in the Premier League.

Following Leeds’ relegation, a host of players have left Elland Road and Kristensen, who joined Roma on a season-long loan, is among them.

The Leeds United loanee stated that his goal is to take his performance to the best possible level as well as help Roma reach their aims.

Kristensen also added that he is a team player and he will try to help his team-mates in any way possible

When asked about his aims for the season, Kristensen told Italian outlet Vocegiallorossa.it: “First of all, is to reach my highest possible level and then help the team achieve their goals.

“I am a team player and my goal is to help the team and my team-mates in any way I can.”

Kristensen will play alongside his Leeds United team-mate Diego Llorente at Roma.