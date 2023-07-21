Fulham target Calvin Bassey is ready to bid goodbye to Dutch giants Ajax this summer, it has been claimed in the Netherlands.

Ajax signed the centre-back from Rangers last year for a fee of €23m following his exploits in the Europa League.

However, Bassey struggled to make an impact in his first season in the Netherlands and has been roundly criticised for his performances in an Ajax shirt.

Fulham are prepared to offer him an exit route out of the Dutch capital this summer and have tabled a bid worth €20m.

And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Bassey is ready to leave Ajax and move to England in the ongoing transfer window.

Ajax are more than happy to take up the millions on offer from the Premier League and move on a player who has not settled in the Netherlands.

But there were suggestions that Bassey was keen to dig in his heels and stay at Ajax beyond the summer.

However, the defender has been informed that he will not be the first choice either in central defence or left-back in the Ajax team next season.

Following some deliberations, Bassey has decided to accept his fate and move on from Ajax this summer.

Fulham will now look to finalise a deal with Ajax and take the defender to Craven Cottage ahead of the new season.