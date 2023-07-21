Montpellier have agreed a deal with Leicester City to let Stephy Mavididi join the Championship side on a permanent transfer.

Following relegation last season, Leicester are reshaping their squad this summer to get back in the Premier League.

And new Leicester boss Enzo Maresca wants to add to his attacking options amid Harvey Barnes being set to join Newcastle United.

The Foxes have identified Montpellier’s Mavididi as the right candidate to fit into Maresca’s squad.

Leicester opened discussions with the French outfit regarding a move for Mavididi and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Foxes have agreed a deal for the attacker.

The Championship outfit are expected to pay a transfer fee in the region of €6m to Montpellier for Mavididi’s services, the same amount he cost to sign from Juventus three years ago.

He will pen a four-year deal at the King Power Stadium.

Mavididi joined the French outfit in the summer of 2020 from Juventus and has featured 98 times for Montpellier, scoring 21 times and assisting five goals.

Leicester will be hoping that he can quickly hit the ground running in the Championship and make a big contribution.