Newcastle United are keen on landing Southampton’s Tino Livramento and his arrival would pave the way for Javier Manquillo to leave St. James’ Park, according to Chronicle Live.

The Magpies want to add a full-back to Eddie Howe’s set-up and believe Southampton’s Livramento fits their profile.

Livramento has three years left on his contract with Southampton and the Championship outfit are expected to demand a hefty fee for the player.

Howe is an admirer of the defender’s attributes and the Tyneside outfit are keen on landing Livramento.

However, it has been claimed that if Newcastle manage to snap Livramento, then his arrival would ensure an exit for Manquillo.

The Spanish defender made only four league appearances for Newcastle last season and he is down the pecking order in Howe’s defence.

Manquillo has entered the final year of his contract and has been tipped to leave St. James’ Park this summer.

It has been suggested that Newcastle are not close to signing Livramento and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to find an agreement with Southampton for the player.