Feyenoord director Dennis te Kloese has set his mind against losing Danilo, despite Scottish giants Rangers lodging a new bid for him.

The Gers have now made two offers for the Feyenoord striker, but neither have been enough to convince the Dutch side to cash in.

Rangers boss Michael Beale is a firm admirer of Danilo and wants to further boost his attacking options this summer.

Snapping up Danilo could prove to be tough though, with Feyenoord director Te Kloese firmly against selling, not least due to the influence the player has on those around him.

“Danilo is incredibly important to us”, Te Kloese told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“As a player, but also in terms of the development of Igor Paixao, for example, who would never have been as far as he is now without the presence of Danilo.

“Moreover, he still has a three-year contract with us.”

It has been suggested that Feyenoord are looking for €6m for Danilo, but Te Kloese appeared to wave that away, adding: “No is also an answer, isn’t it?”

Rangers are not tipped to give up on the hunt for Danilo, who is claimed to want to make the move to Ibrox in the transfer window.

However, with Danilo under contract at De Kuip, Feyenoord are continuing to call the shots.