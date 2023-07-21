Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga is due for a medical with Nottingham Forest this weekend after the Midlands club agreed a fee for him, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Elanga was a bit part player at Manchester United last season, but travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the United States.

He has been expected to leave Old Trafford this summer but he recently rejected a move to Everton, who tabled a bid for him.

But Nottingham Forest have made progress in talks with Manchester United and Elanga’s representatives over a transfer this summer.

The Midlands club have agreed on a deal worth £15m with Manchester United for the Swedish winger’s transfer.

A deal is progressing towards it’s conclusion and Elanga has been booked for a medical over the weekend.

The winger will travel soon ahead of completing the formalities of the transfer.

A product of the Manchester United academy, he scored four times in 55 senior appearances for the Red Devils.

He is now set to continue his career at Forest where he will soon sign a permanent contract.