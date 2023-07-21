Manchester United’s Eric Bailly is in talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for a move away this summer, it has been claimed in France.

Erik ten Hag is working with a tight budget and the club are looking to offload out of favour players to bring in funds.

Bailly is not in the future plans of Ten Hag and the club have made him available on the transfer market.

He has struggled to live up to expectations throughout his Old Trafford stint and he is set to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Saudi Arabian clubs have signed multiple players from the Premier League and Bailly could well be on that list.

According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, Al-Nassr are negotiating with Bailly’s camp to explore possibilities for a potential deal.

The 29-year-old spent the last season on loan with Marseille where he made 23 appearances in all competitions.

Now it remains to be seen if the Saudi outfit will be able to convince the Ivorian defender to move to the Middle East.