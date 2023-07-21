Portsmouth are likely to sign a backup for Will Norris on a permanent transfer this summer, according to BBC South TV.

Pompey have been very active in the transfer market and have already signed eleven players as they prepare for the new campaign.

Portsmouth are in search of their 12th signing of the summer and John Mousinho has a goalkeeper on his agenda.

The Fratton Park outfit have already signed former Burnley goalkeeper Norris on a free transfer.

Mousinho wants to send Josh Oluwayemi and Toby Steward on loan to aid their development over the course of the upcoming season.

And the pair are closing in on loan moves, which will leave Norris as the sole goalkeeper available in Pompey’s squad.

It is said that Portsmouth have stepped up their search for Norris’ backup and they are likely to sign a goalkeeper on a permanent basis this summer, rather than loaning someone.

Portsmouth are set to take on Bristol Rovers on 5th August in the season opener and it remains to be seen which new goalkeeper they sign.