Leeds United look set to lose out on Bayern Munich goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, who is closing in on a move to Stuttgart.

Daniel Farke is looking for another goalkeeper to take to Elland Road this summer and Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow is a target, though Leeds are behind Bournemouth in the chase.

They are also interested in Bayern Munich’s Nubel, who is keen to move on from the Bavarians following a two-year loan stint at Monaco.

He does not look likely to be heading to Elland Road though, with a switch to Stuttgart in the offing, according to Sky Deutschland.

Stuttgart have gone in with a second offer for Nubel and Bayern Munich are willing to find an agreement.

On the table is a loan offer, with a loan fee of €1m.

It is claimed that a decision on Nubel moving to Stuttgart is expected to be taken this weekend.

Nubel made 38 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco over the course of last season and kept nine clean sheets in the process.

His deal at Bayern Munich runs until 2025, but the Bavarians have been keen to sell him.