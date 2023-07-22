Everton hold an interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr, who Marseille are currently trying to sign.

Sarr could move on from Watford this summer, with no return to the Premier League having been secured for the Vicarage Road outfit.

Marseille have spied an option to sign Sarr and have been in touch with Watford to put forward a verbal offer, with the Hornets claimed to be looking for between €22m and €25m to let him go.

Marseille are not alone in their admiration of Sarr however and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Everton are also keen.

Everton tried to land Sarr in the January transfer window, but no move to Goodison Park materialised.

It remains to be seen if Everton will go head to head with Marseille for Sarr, but the Toffees are interested.

While joining Everton would give Sarr the chance to play Premier League football again, a move to France, where he has played before, to Marseille, would put Champions League football at his feet.

Everton are moving towards signing Arnaut Danjuma from Villarreal on a season-long loan and all eyes will be on whether he links up with Sarr on Merseyside.