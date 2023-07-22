Everton will complete the signing of Arnaut Danjuma within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees recently agreed a loan deal with Villarreal to sign the attacker and he will remain at Goodison Park for the entirety of next season.

There is no option to buy in the loan agreement, with Villarreal unable to agree a suitable purchase price with Everton.

Danjuma has been put through his medical paces by Everton, with the process now completed.

The Merseyside outfit will proceed to complete the capture of the attacker within the next 24 hours.

Signing Danjuma will be a welcome boost for Everton manager Sean Dyche, who is keen to increase his attacking options for next term.

Danjuma had been due to join Everton on loan in January, but he pulled out of the switch to sign for Tottenham Hotspur.

He struggled to make an impact in north London though and found other options were preferred ahead of him.