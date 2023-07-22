There is nothing in Everton striker Tom Cannon being back at Preston North End to watch the Championship side in action today, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Toffees striking talent Cannon spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston and showed he was capable of finding the back of the net in the cut and thrust of the Championship.

A host of clubs in the second tier would love to sign Cannon for next season and Preston are likely amongst them.

And eyebrows were raised when Cannon was spotted at Deepdale today, watching Preston in friendly action against Scottish side Aberdeen.

However, the Everton man being at the Preston game does not indicate he is set to return to Deepdale.

Cannon is at Preston simply to take in the game and meet up with friends.

The striker played for Everton in a friendly against Stade Nyonnais last Friday.

He will be looking to continue to impress Toffees boss Sean Dyche over the course of pre-season and all eyes will be on what the former Burnley manager then decides to do with him over the remainder of the transfer window.