Celtic will be paying a fee of over €5m to sign Maik Nawrocki from Polish side Legia Warsaw, with the defender already in Scotland for his medical.

The Bhoys are tipped to back Brendan Rodgers in the transfer market this summer and strengthening the side’s defensive options is on the cards.

Polish defender Nawrocki is a player Rodgers wants to come in and he is putting the finishing touches to the move.

Celtic will pay a fee of over €5m to sign the 22-year-old, according to Polish outlet Meczyki, while Nawrocki will put pen to paper to a five-year contract.

The defender will be looking to come through the medical tests without an issue and join the Scottish giants.

Nawrocki was born in Germany and came through the youth set-up at German club Werder Bremen.

He made a permanent move to Legia Warsaw in the summer of 2022 and his performances have caught Celtic’s eye.

The defender, who has turned out for Poland at multiple youth levels, was included in the country’s initial squad for the 2022 World Cup before later not being included in the final group.