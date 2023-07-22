Feyenoord are looking at Pierre van Hooijdonk’s son Sydney as a replacement for Rangers target Danilo, in an indication the Brazilian could go to Scotland.

Gers boss Michael Beale wants to snap up Danilo and Rangers are not giving up despite seeing multiple offers rejected.

Danilo is keen to make the switch to Ibrox and though Feyenoord are against his departure, in an indication they are considering it a real possibility, they are looking at a replacement.

The man they want is Sydney van Hooijdonk, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl, who is on the books at Bologna.

The 23-year-old is the son of former Celtic hitman Pierre, who scored 56 goals in 92 outings for the Scottish giants.

Sydney spent the last 18 months on loan at Heerenveen and scored 16 times in the Eredivisie last term.

Feyenoord have not yet made an approach to Bologna, but could do so soon and believe that Sydney will be available.

If Feyenoord can put an agreement in place then it could open the door for Danilo to complete a switch to Ibrox.

Bologna signed Sydney on a free transfer after his deal at NAC Breda expired.