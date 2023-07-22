Fulham and Al Ettifaq have made enquiries into the possibility of signing Manchester United castaway Eric Bailly this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Bailly spent last season on loan at Marseille and the French club decided against signing him on a permanent deal.

He is surplus to requirements at Manchester United this summer and has not travelled with the squad for their pre-season tour of the US.

Saudi side Al Nassr have already made an approach to sign the centre-back but there could be more clubs in the race.

It has been claimed that Premier League club Fulham have made an enquiry to assess the possibility of signing the defender, with Marco Silva keen to strengthen at the back.

Another Saudi side in Al Ettifaq have also made enquiries as they seek to understand the conditions for a deal.

Bailly is not part of Erik ten Hag’s plans and Manchester United are more than happy to listen to offers for him.

It remains to be seen whether the enquiries from Fulham and Al Ettifaq lead to concrete offers for the Ivorian defender this summer.