Fulham will have to convince Calvin Bassey financially about a move to Craven Cottage, despite agreeing a fee with Ajax.

Bassey only made the move to Ajax last year from Scottish giants Rangers, but struggled to impress at the Dutch side and is now surplus to requirements.

He has been keen to stay in Amsterdam, despite interest from Fulham, but Ajax have made clear that he will only have minimal playing time next season if he does not move.

Bassey’s agents have opened talks with Fulham, but according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, the financial package is an issue.

The defender knows that Fulham will not pay him as much as he currently earns at Ajax, something which is a problem.

Bassey’s representatives will now make his financial demands clear to Fulham and it could be that the Cottagers find those hard to stomach.

Ajax have agreed a fee of €21m plus a sell-on percentage with Fulham for Bassey, but now need to convince the player with a contract.

The Dutch side are keen to cash in on the 23-year-old as they look to bolster their transfer budget.

Bassey could still decide to move despite the financial situation as he knows he is unlikely to play in Amsterdam.