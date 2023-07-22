Former Germany forward Lukas Podoloski insists that he can see Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp successfully managing the Germany national team in the future.

The 56-year-old tactician took charge of Liverpool in October of 2015 and has led the Reds to a Premier League title in 2019/20 and Champions League success in the 2018/19 season.

Klopp signed a contract extension in 2022, which keeps him at Anfield until the end of 2025/26 season.

The Germany national team’s performance in the 2022 World Cup has made former national team stars question Hansi Flick’s methods and the Liverpool boss is considered one of the candidates to replace the former Bayern Munich coach.

Podolski, who made 130 international appearances for Germany, stated his confidence in Klopp’s ability to manage the Germany national team successfully in the future.

When asked about whether he sees Klopp as the future Germany coach, Podolski told German daily Bild: “He’s the only one I see who can pull something out of this.”

Klopp has three more years left on his contract with the Merseyside outfit and is currently preparing for the season ahead.

The Reds boss has already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to strengthen his midfield and is still linked with a host of players in the transfer market.