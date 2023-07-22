Nottingham Forest target Callum Hudson-Odoi has emerged as an option for Serie A giants Lazio this summer.

Hudson-Odoi has a year left on his contract and is surplus to requirements at Chelsea ahead of the new season.

He has not travelled with the Chelsea squad to the United States as he looks to find a new club this summer amidst interest from teams in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest are interested in getting their hands on the Chelsea winger , while Fulham are another option, but he also has suitors abroad.

According to local Roman daily Il Messaggero (via Tutto Mercato), Hudson-Odoi is on the radar of Serie A giants Lazio this summer.

Domenico Berardi has been Lazio’s top target but Sassuolo’s demands have forced them to look at alternatives.

The Roman club have identified Hudson-Odoi as a potential target as they seek to bring in attacking reinforcements.

A move for the Chelsea winger could also make more financial sense for Lazio as the Blues are open to loan offers for him with an obligatory purchase option.

Lazio are weighing up making a move to take Hudson-Odoi to the Eternal City this summer.