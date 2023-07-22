Liverpool could now opt to sign a player more experienced than Romeo Lavia, with Fabinho seemingly heading out of the club, according to the BBC.

The Reds are looking to redeem themselves in the upcoming season as they failed to secure a Champions League spot in the last campaign.

Liverpool struggled in the engine room and are in the process of a midfield overhaul, though it is set to be more extensive than they originally envisaged.

Dominik Szobozlai, and Alexis Mac Allister have joined the Reds, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain have bid their goodbyes.

Joredan Henderson is also leaving, while Fabinho is tipped to depart and that could lead to a rethink at Anfield, where Southampton’s Lavia has been a top target.

Now the Merseyside club could look to go for a more experienced option who can directly replace Fabinho.

The possibility of Fabinho leaving the Reds this summer was not on the club’s agenda and it has been suggested that he has already agreed on personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Now it remains to be seen who the Reds will go for to replace Fabinho, who is edging closer to the exit door; he has made 219 appearances for the Premier League giants.