Interest from Liverpool in Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe has been played down, amid the French side being expected to look for takers for him.

Mbappe is refusing to sign a new contract at PSG and the French giants are determined not to lose him next summer on a free transfer.

PSG suspect that Mbappe would like to run down his contract and then move to Real Madrid without a fee.

They are now set to look for clubs to buy him this summer and Liverpool have long been linked with an interest in the France international.

However, sources close to Liverpool have downplayed the Reds’ interest in making a move for Mbappe now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of Mbappe, but the attacker would cost a substantial transfer fee.

With Liverpool having been priced out of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund and the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group not putting their own money in to support signings, Mbappe could also be out of reach.

Mbappe also has interest from Saudi Arabia, where clubs are prepared to sign him on a one-year contract.