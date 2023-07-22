Serie A side Salernitana are not keen on letting Everton target Boulaye Dia leave for anything below €40m, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 26-year-old forward showed impressive form in Serie A last term, ending the season with as many as 22 goal contributions in 33 league appearances.

He had a release clause of €25m with the Italian club but that expired recently and now Salernitana hold the cards regarding the price.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Fiorentina.it), club president Danilo Iervolino does not intend to sell the player for anything less than €40m.

There are a number of clubs interested in the 26-year-old, though Premier League outfit Everton are the keenest.

The Toffees could start negotiating a deal with Salernitana in the coming days, though they will have to be aware of the Italian club’s demands.

With Everton watching their finances closely, it remains to be seen whether they will be prepared to meet Salernitana’s asking price for the player.

Boss Sean Dyche though knows the importance of adding firepower up front, with Everton have struggled to score goals last term.