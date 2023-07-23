Rangers boss Michael Beale has expressed his desire to have the Gers in a favourable position before the start of the international break in September.

This summer Rangers have completed the signing of several new players, including Cyriel Dessers, Jack Butland, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Sam Lammers and are currently engaged in their pre-season campaign.

Beale’s side suffered a loss to Newcastle United on Tuesday last week, but bounced back with a 2-1 win over Hamburg on Saturday.

The Rangers boss is already looking ahead to the start of the season and the need to tackle the Champions League qualifiers.

Beale’s objective is to guide the Gers to a favourable position in the upcoming season before the commencement of the international break in September, as a first step.

“Well, the mentality is always there to to start the season well”, Beale told Sky Sports Scotland.

“We know that the first month of the season brings four league games and hopefully four Champions League qualifiers as well, a cup game.

“So by the time we go into that September international break, we want to be in a good place and we want all the new players up to speed.”

Appointed as Rangers manager last year, Beale led the club to a second-place finish in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Rangers’ opening fixture for the Scottish Premiership this season is against Kilmarnock and Beale is eager for a positive start to the season, aiming to set the tone for the campaign.