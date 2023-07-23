Crystal Palace star Michael Olise has agreed to make the move to Chelsea this summer, but the Blues must agree a fee with the Eagles.

Olise is considered a bright prospect for the future at Selhurst Park and has made his presence felt in the Premier League; he missed just one league game last term.

His rapid progression has not gone unnoticed and now Olise is wanted by Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

Chelsea have now sent an offer of under €45m, including add-ons, to Crystal Palace for Olise, according to French radio station RMC.

It is claimed that Olise is seduced by the idea of moving to Chelsea to take part in Mauricio Pochettino’s project at the Stamford Bridge club.

In principle, he has agreed to make the switch, but negotiations must take place to make it a concrete possibility.

Crystal Palace are unlikely to want to lose Olise’s services and it remains to be seen how they react to Chelsea’s pursuit of the player.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who was born in London but represents France at youth level, was signed by Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021 for a fee of just over £8m.

While Palace would be in line for a big profit from selling him, it would still represent a huge blow if he departed.