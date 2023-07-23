Leeds United new boy Ethan Ampadu has insisted that he knew he wanted to sign for the Whites straight after he spoke to boss Daniel Farke on the phone.

Leeds have signed Ampadu on a four-year deal from Chelsea for a fee of £7m plus £3m in add-ons and he is the first arrival of the 49ers era.

The 22-year-old, who spent a significant amount of time on loan away from Stamford Bridge, was keen for a permanent home and Leeds fitted the bill.

Ampadu stated that the history of Leeds did not need to be sold and despite the Whites’ drop to the Championship, everyone is aware of the size of the club.

The defender admitted that chatting with Farke on the phone had a positive impact on his choice to join Leeds, with the German detailing what areas of his game still needed improvement.

When asked about what convinced him to join Leeds, Ampadu told LUTV: “I think, as a club, the history of it doesn’t really have to be sold.

“I don’t need to speak on behalf of others but I think everyone knows how big of a club Leeds is.

“Obviously, we are now in the position we are, but we all want more.

“And then when I spoke with the boss, I mean, as soon as I got off the phone call, I kind of knew what I wanted.

“He really impressed me. He told me what he liked about me, told me what he thinks I can improve as a player.

“I think that just all helped to choosing Leeds”.

Time will tell whether Ampadu will be able to make an impact with Leeds as they look to return to the top flight immediately after relegation.