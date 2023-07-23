Everton are engaged in a fight with Atalanta to sign Almeria attacker El Bilal Toure and will continue talks over the next week, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Sean Dyche has pressed the accelerator on Everton’s transfer efforts, with Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma now both in through the door.

Further strengthening his attacking options is a priority for Dyche and he is a fan of Almeria’s Toure.

The Spanish side are insistent that they will not let Toure go for under their valuation of him and are happy to hold on to him for a further year.

Everton are working on the deal, but so are Italian side Atalanta and the two teams are battling for Toure’s signature.

Talks will continue over the course of the next week as the hunt for Toure’s signature picks up pace.

Almeria have the 21-year-old under contract until the summer of 2028.

He made a total of 21 appearances in La Liga for Almeria over the course of last season and grabbed seven goals in the process.