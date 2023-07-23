Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq are in the process of trying to sign Everton target Moussa Dembele and are making progress, with a deal firmly in the offing.

Dembele is a free agent this summer following the expiry of his contract at French side Lyon and his status has made him an attractive proposition for several sides.

He has been strongly linked with being wanted by Everton, where Sean Dyche is keen to increase his goalscoring options.

The Toffees though look poised to miss out as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Al Ettifaq are pushing to take Dembele to Saudi Arabia.

It is claimed that the discussions are progressing positively and only the details are missing before the striker puts pen to paper; Dembele is happy to head to Saudi Arabia.

Moving to Al Ettifaq would see Dembele play under Liverpool legend Gerrard, who is in charge at the Saudi side.

Al Ettifaq are also in the process of signing Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, with an agreement in place with the Reds and the player.

The Saudi top flight outfit are keen too on West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio, who the Hammers are prepared to sell.