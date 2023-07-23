Paris Saint-Germain are looking at Arsenal’s attacking left-back Nuno Tavares this summer, but would only be likely to sign him after each club’s respective pre-season tours, it has been claimed in Spain.

PSG’s starting left-back Nuno Mendes is currently injured and the club have not released a timeline for his return date.

The Parisians have also made Juan Bernat available on the market and they are looking for a new left-back.

And according to Spanish outlet Relevo, they are keeping a keen eye on Arsenal’s 23-year-old Tavares for that purpose.

He joined the Gunners in 2021 and made 28 appearances in his debut season for the north Londoners.

Tavares was loaned out to Marseille last season after the Gunners signed Oleksandr Zinchenko as the first-choice left-back with Kieran Tierney being the back-up.

It has been suggested that the Parisians feel that the Arsenal man is a good and cheap option to replace Mendes at this moment.

However, the negotiations are only expected to take place after both clubs come back from their pre-season tours, it has also been claimed.

Tavares was linked with Premier League club West Ham earlier in the window.